Purdy man facing burglary counts

Jul. 28—Police officers responding to an alarm early Wednesday morning at Wildcat Materials on Joplin's south side caught a suspect a short time later in the act of trying to steal a vehicle outside a nearby home that had just been burglarized.

Capt. William Davis said officers answering the alarm at 4:06 a.m. discovered a fence damaged on the property of Wildcat Materials at 4901 S. Range Line Road and evidence that someone had been inside the business.

As they were investigating that burglary, a call came in reporting a vehicle theft in progress a short distance away at a residence in the 3000 block of East Woodlawn Drive.

Davis said suspect Kevin W, Granger, 46, of Purdy, was apparently trying to steal a Jeep Wrangler parked outside the residence after having taken several items from the home. He said officers also found some laser equipment in the Jeep that had been stolen from Wildcat Materials.

Further investigation turned up a Ford F-150 pickup truck left on the lot at Wildcat Materials that had been reported stolen from another location in Newton County. Davis said the truck's presence there suggested Granger's possible involvement in additional crimes in Newton County.

The suspect, who appeared to police to be "under the influence of an unknown substance," was taken to a local hospital and admitted for treatment.

The Newton County prosecutor's office charged Granger on Wednesday with both second-degree burglary and first-degree burglary.