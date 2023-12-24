Purdy talks Ravens
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Brock Purdy leads the NFL MVP race, but others are still in the mix.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
The Chargers and Ravens played a close game that came down to the end.
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB and Wasoko, a Kenya-based e-commerce player with operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, are in talks to merge operations, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from multiple sources. TechCrunch could not establish the terms of the deal. The merger talks come as B2B e-commerce companies in Africa continue to scale back operations due to funding scarcity.
It takes all the guesswork out of preparing everything from prime rib to pound cake. And let's face it, 96,000+ fans can't be wrong!
As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.
For many people, the focus on food during the holidays, and the potential for overeating, can lead to anxiety.
Internet trends rarely remain relevant for more than a few weeks, but there’s at least one that has stood the test of time across decades and platforms.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.