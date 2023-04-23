‘Pure Evil’: Palm Bay police announce arrest in the murder of 69-year-old man

A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the murder of a 69-year-old Palm Bay resident on Thursday.

According to the Palm Bay Police Department, Justin Giambanco was already at the Brevard County Jail complex facing charges unrelated to the homicide.

On Thursday, around 7 p.m., Palm Bay police responded to a 911 call that led them to a residence in the 2700 block of palm Drive Northeast, where they found a 69-year-old male death at the scene, according to Chief Mario Augello.

Palm Bay investigators said they discovered evidence at the scene that immediately connected Giambanco to the homicide investigation.

“I can’t say enough about our local law enforcement community here in Brevard County. It was a collaborative effort that helped take this evil off our streets,” Augello said.

Giambanco has a criminal history with numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Palm Bay police.

“He has 22 felony charges, along with 24 misdemeanor charges yet, somehow, this individual is out roaming free within our community, terrorizing our citizens,” Augello said.

Police say Giambanco was arrested and charged with occupied burglary with a battery aggravated assault in 2017. He spent about two years in jail. After being released, a 53-month sentence was imposed on him in April 2021 after repeatedly violating the conditions of his release.

Augello said that from the 53-month sentence, Giambanco only served 18 months. He was released in October of 2022, and now less than 6 months later, he was arrested again for battering police officer and trespassing.

“He was released the next day on April 16. Since his most recent release, this individual has been a suspect of several burglaries within our county and his most heinous act yet the brutal murder of a 69-year-old Palm Bay resident just a few short days ago. We are seeing far too many violent repeat offenders being released way too early for either shortened sentences, or because of minimal bottom outs. This murder could have been prevented. had Giambanco serve his full 53 months sentence back in April of 2021,” Augello said.

Giambanco now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Palm Bay police.

