'Pure evil': Plumas Lake man sentenced in domestic violence case

Jun. 13—Francisco Oliver, a Plumas Lake man who pleaded no contest in late February to charges related to an incident described as "pure evil," was sentenced by a Yuba County judge on Monday to serve 15 years to life in a state prison.

The case, the Appeal previously reported, revolved around an incident that occurred on Feb. 13. According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Yuba County Sheriff's Deputy Earl Manion responded to the emergency department at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville regarding a domestic violence incident.

"The survivor, a 30-year-old woman I will call Jane, had gone to the emergency room at the urging of a coworker, who noticed bruising on Jane's neck and face," Curry previously said in an email. "Jane explained to Deputy Manion that Oliver had beaten her over the course of two days because she had spoken to a male friend on the phone. Deputy Manion observed extensive bruising all over Jane's body, including on her face, neck, abdomen, legs, buttocks, and behind her ears. Jane described Oliver beating her with his fists, kicking her, pulling her around by the hair, and hitting her repeatedly with a guitar amp cord. He also strangled her to unconsciousness, and forced her face into a toilet, holding her under the water."