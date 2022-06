Reuters

The U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has sought in hearings this month to build a case that then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat amounted to illegal conduct. Trump said in a June 14 statement that the committee was "lying to the nation," conducting a "sham investigation." What charges might prosecutors bring against Trump and how might he defend himself?