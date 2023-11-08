Pure positive, we're moving forward – Zelenskyy on EU Commission's decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the European Commission's decision to recommend starting negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said that today, the history of Ukraine and the whole of Europe had "made the right step".

The President called the European Commission's decision a "pure positive".

Quote: "Despite all the difficulties, we are moving forward. Already in December we expect a political decision from the European Council."

"Our country must be in the European Union. Ukrainians deserve it both for their defense of European values and for the fact that even in times of full-scale war, we keep our word and develop state institutions. All the necessary decisions are being adopted."

Background:

The European Commission recommended that EU states start accession talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv must implement some of the reforms that had not yet been implemented.

In particular, the European Commission pointed out to Ukraine the need to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the reform of legislation on national minorities.

Support UP or become our patron!