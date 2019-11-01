Is Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Pure Storage's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2019 Pure Storage had debt of US$463.1m, up from US$436.7m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.18b in cash, leading to a US$719.3m net cash position.

How Strong Is Pure Storage's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pure Storage had liabilities of US$514.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$863.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.18b and US$352.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$156.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Pure Storage has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Pure Storage boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pure Storage's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Pure Storage reported revenue of US$1.5b, which is a gain of 28%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Pure Storage?

While Pure Storage lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$73m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We think its revenue growth of 28% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. For riskier companies like Pure Storage I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

