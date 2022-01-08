🌱 Pure Water Oceanside Operational + Homeless Count Volunteers

Happy Saturday, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

First, today's weather:

Clouds breaking and cool. High: 63 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

The Pure Water Oceanside facility is now operational and the first fully operational water reuse project in San Diego County. The project will supply 3-5M gallons a day of water to the Oceanside community. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The 2022 Homeless Count is coming up on Thursday, January 27, 2022. This "point-in-time" count helps obtain a census of people experiencing homelessness in Oceanside and throughout the County. The City of Oceanside is seeking volunteers to assist with the count. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Bank Robberies; Hit-And-Runs; Vandalism: SD County Police Log. A look at some of this week's police, fire and courtroom stories from across San Diego County. (San Diego Patch) The Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicle is “set to return” to unrestricted waterborne operations after the service developed a new way of using a tow rope for recovery operations, officials said. (Marine Corps Times) Oceanside Broiler located in the Oceanside Harbor, along with 333 Pacific and VALLE located across from the Oceanside Pier are among the Oceanside restaurants that made the list of San Diego County restaurants with the best views. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Jose's 56 Birthday - Veterans Association of North County (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Oceanside Police Department : "We are here for ALL of our residents 🦭 This sea lion pup is now on the mend thanks to Harbor Officers who spotted him with severe injuries and rescued him. If you ever come across any injured sea life in the area, please contact Sea Wor..." (Facebook)

Camp Pendleton: "Pushing through to the weekend🇺🇸U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cameron Waldronwith 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts physical training during a Tactical Combat Casualty C..." (Instagram)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "Welcome The Green House - Oceanside! We're so happy to have you in Oceanside and as a Chamber member!" (Facebook)

Mission Meadows Elementary: "Happy New Year Mission Meadows families! As we gear up to return to school, we have been receiving important messaging from VUSD and Principal Peel, including where to pick up Covid-19 Test Kits . Please check you inbox for more info." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside Public Library: "Visítanos en la Biblioteca Móvil Adelante para leer, jugar, aprender y para divertirnos juntos. ⁠ Este programa incluye un cuento bilingüe con un paseo por el parque, botanas, una manualidad para llevar a casa⁠ Obsequios. ¡Juegos, aprend..." (Facebook)

