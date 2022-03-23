🌱 Pure Water Oceanside's Big Day + OPD Relieves Pain At The Pump

Happy Wednesday, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

Here are the top five stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

Officers with Oceanside Police Department were out on a mission to help drivers with the rising gas prices, handing out $50 bills to help drivers deal with pain at the pump.

“I have to pay for this pump and this truck and I get like 8 miles a gallon so I’m paying like $300 a week,” said driver Dylan Garcia.But today was Garcia’s lucky day.Oceanside officers gave away a total of $1,500 to unsuspecting drivers like Garcia and others just looking to fill up their tank. The law enforcement agency recently received a $20,000 grant from Trauma Intervention Programs, Inc. to make this possible. (FOX 5 San Diego) Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has filed an official complaint against fellow Republican candidate Brian Maryott, accusing the former San Juan Capistrano mayor of lying to voters about his employment status. Maryott and Bartlett, along with Oceanside City Councilman Chris Rodriguez, are vying to unseat incumbent Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) this November in California’s 49th Congressional District race. (Coast News) Have you heard of The Space Pad in Downtown Oceanside? No? Well, that’s because this Forbidden Cove‘s speakeasy project has been kept mostly under wraps for the past year as they’ve been building it out. But now you can get the chance to feed your curiosity! Join us for an under-the-radar test run for the next few weekends with limited seats available. (There San Diego) Pure Water Oceanside becomes the first water reuse project to open in San Diego County as a first-of-its-kind project that will change how we get our drinking water. Pure Water Oceanside will purify recycled water to provide a local water supply that is clean, safe and drought-proof. (CBS News 8) Another COVID-19 subvariant is making its way across California, arriving right as the state lifts some of its last remaining pandemic restrictions. The subvariant designated BA.2 is the latest variety of the omicron variant, which became the dominant version of COVID-19 during California's most recent surge. Here's what you need to know about the subvariant's presence in the Golden State. (San Diego Patch)

Wounded Warrior Project - Veterans Association of North County (5:00 PM)

Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside - Live Music with Daring Greatly -$20 Cover (5:30 PM)

Military Veteran Transition Seminar - Veterans Association of North County (6:00 PM)

Oceanside Police Department: "Recently OPD Officers located a vehicle belonging to a suspect wanted for murder in another state. 👀 Investigators immediately worked to locate the suspect. A short time later OPD Beach Team Officers found the suspect and swiftly brough..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Historical Society: "Do you remember the Tram Ride at the Oceanside Harbor? #oceanidehistory #oceansideharbor" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Windward: "Friend is flying in on Saturday before noon and wants to hit the Gaslamp District in San Diego. - What's your favorite spots to eat down there? Thanks in advance!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Vista Capri: "We hope to see everyone at the free Pet vaccine clinic on Saturday in Vista. - Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Saturday March 26th, 2022Start time: 11 AM – 2 PMLocation: 200 Michigan Avenue, Vista, CA 92084..." (Nextdoor)

Pure Water Oceanside Ribbon Cutting: Photo of the Day

Mayor Esther Sanchez officially cuts the ribbon for Pure Water Oceanside with Congressmen Mike Levin, Cari Dale, Water Utilities Director and other local, regional and national officials in attendance.

