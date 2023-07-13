Purgatory behind bars: He’s spent 11 years in jail — and no one knows if he’s guilty

Devalos Perkins stood in front of his cell door — deranged, and clinging to the metal shard he’d ripped from the sprinkler head. A jail sergeant ordered him to drop the weapon.

“F–k you, come and get it,” Perkins yelled.

Ten minutes earlier, as alarms blared, detention center officers rushed to mop the floor. They didn’t realize he had the piece of metal that could be used to hurt them.

Now more alarms were sounding.

Four officers with a specialized guard unit — the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Direct Action Response Team — were called in to take him down, jail records show.

They wrestled with him, trying to angle each wrist and ankle into restraints.

But Perkins fought back.

They used a stun gun on him — once, twice, finally, a third time.

The prongs caught the inside of Perkins’ thigh, delivering painful electrical shock waves. He gave up.

The guards slapped a pair of handcuffs on his wrists and hoisted him to his feet. Two guards walked him backwards to a waiting restraint chair.

The chair was not yet a familiar place — but it would become one.

Devalos Perkins' Purgatory

This is the start of a 4-part news series by The Charlotte Observer examining how a cold case murder devolved into a man’s decade-long purgatory in jail, mental health hospitals and court. Subsequent chapters reveal how Devalos Perkins ended up in jail and show the resulting brokenness across three families after a robbery in a gas station parking lot led to murder. With no end in sight, prosecutors have yet to prove his guilt. Our investigation digs into how one provision of North Carolina law threatens to keep him in purgatory forever.