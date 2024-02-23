Purina Presents: Meet Hawk in Pet of the Week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Hawk from Washington County Animal Shelter.

Hawk is a year-old Mountain Cur mix, according to Office Manager Madeline Meier.

He is a big snuggler and enjoys playing outside, Meier said. He is good with other dogs too.

“I think he’s a little camera-shy,” Meier said. “When we try to get pictures of him, he puts his ears down. He’s very gentle.”

Hawk is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Watch the video above to learn more about him.

Those interested in adopting or learning more about other adoptable pets at the Washington County Animal Shelter can visit the shelter or go online.

