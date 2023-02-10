Purina recalls some prescription dog food after cases of pets getting sick

Some Nestlé specialty dog food for pets with food sensitivities is being recalled because health officials say it can make pets sick.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dog food may have elevated levels of Vitamin D, the U.S Food and Drug Administration reported this week, adding it has identified two confirmed cases of dogs becoming sick after consuming the product.

The vitamin is generally beneficial for dogs, according to the FDA, but too much of it leads to Vitamin D toxicity, which might include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to kidney dysfunction.

The recalled dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Product recalls: Read about all the latest FDA recalls with USA TODAY

Fabuloso recall: Cleaning product recalled by Colgate-Palmolive over bacteria risk

Some Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental dog food is being recalled because it might have elevated levels of Vitamin D, the U.S Food and Drug Administration reported on February 8. 2023.

UPC codes to look for

Bags with the following UPC and production codes should be immediately discarded, according to the company:

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental 8-lb. and 20-lb. bags

UPC Codes: 38100 19190 (8-lb. bag), 38100 19192 (20-lb. bag)

Production codes (first 8 characters matching any of the following): 2249 1082; 2250 1082; 2276 1082; 2277 1082; 2290 1082; 2360 1082; 2361 and 1082

Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

Side effects

Side effects of the affected food include weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination. If any of those symptoms have occurred in their dog while eating this product, owners should contact a veterinarian.

Story continues

No other Purina pet care products are affected, the FDA reported.

What should owners do with recalled Purina products?

Veterinary and other retail partners should "remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory," the report reads.

For more information about getting a refund, Purina advises to contact the company at 1-800-345-5678 or via email.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Purina recall: Pro Plan Vet prescription dog food linked to sicknesses