Purina says claim of 10-pack of dog food for less than $2 is online scam | Fact check

The claim: Purina is offering a 10-pack of dog food for $1.95

A June 27 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims a major brand is offering pet food at a fraction of the normal price.

“Purina warehouses are overflowing,” reads the post. “To free up warehouse space, Purina is selling a 10-pack of dog food to every willing dog owner for just $1.95.”

A similar post was shared nearly 75 times in two days before it was deleted.

Our rating: False

Purina said it is not offering such a promotion. The post is a scam that directs users to a website unaffiliated with the brand, then asks for personal information in order to claim the offer.

Purina offers coupons, rebates on website or app, but not multiple bags for less than $2

Lorie Westhoff, a spokesperson for Purina, said the claim is false.

“This is definitely a scam and a classic example of the adage, ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,’” said Westhoff.

She said the simplest way to access legitimate offers is through the company's app. As of June 28, its website also has several offers, including $5 off Purina ONE Dog Food, $2 back on Puppy Chow Dry Food and $3 back on Purina Puppy Food. There is no offer that matches the one in the Facebook post.

There are several other signs that indicate the post is a scam. The page doesn't have a blue verified checkmark that Facebook uses to identify legitimate brand accounts, and the page was made shortly before the post itself.

The post directs users to click on a link that takes them to a website that is unaffiliated with Purina. Users are then asked a series of questions in order to determine eligibility and later prompted to enter personal information, including a street address and email address, in order to claim the offer.

USA TODAY has previously debunked claims of similar offers from brands such as Dairy Queen, Delta Air Lines and Amtrak.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

