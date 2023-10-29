Purina's Purple Leash program helps make domestic violence shelters pet-friendly

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to talk about an issue that impacts far too many of our friends and neighbors and work together to help create lasting change that supports survivors of abuse. Sadly, it’s estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in her or his lifetime. And, unfortunately, a barrier to leaving for many survivors is their pets, and more specifically, not having a safe place to go where their pets are also welcomed when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Nabor Carino De Leon

Research shows that 48% of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can't take their pets with them, and over 70% of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control. If you have pets, you understand why leaving them behind is simply not an option.

At my company, Purina, we believe the bond we share with our pets is worth protecting, which is why we are working to help survivors with pets escape and heal together through the Purple Leash Project. Together with the nonprofit RedRover, we provide resources and support to help domestic violence shelters across the country become pet-friendly.

Domestic violence is not just a national issue; it greatly impacts those right here in Zanesville. In fact, 38% of women and 33% of men in Ohio experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Domestic violence programs provide services including emergency shelter, housing, transportation, childcare and other support; however, these programs struggle to keep up. In 2021, 286 requests, the majority for housing and emergency shelter, went unmet due to lack of resources.

To address these sobering statistics and create change, it is vital that we increase the number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters. As it stands today, fewer than 20% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. accept pets. Purina and our team in Zanesville is dedicated to working with organizations in our own communities to help survivors and their pets escape abuse together. Through the Purple Leash Project, in partnership with RedRover, our Purina team hopes to raise awareness and increase support to area residents escaping domestic violence. Nationally, Purina has provided 46 grants totaling over $1.2M to help domestic violence shelters become pet-friendly since launching the Purple Leash Project in 2019, and now every state has at least one pet-friendly shelter.

Nabor Carino De Leon is the Purina factory manager in Zanesville.

