Puronics Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2020

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puronics, Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of water treatment systems for consumer and commercial markets, has won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognizes businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

Puronics collected over 500 reviews in 2019, with an average Feefo service rating of 4.8.

Jeff Atkinson, General Manager of Puronics Retail, commented: "We're very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it's based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all. It recognizes how hard we work to give all our customers the best possible experience. Everyone at Puronics is fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it's important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. The beauty of Feefo is that it enables us to consistently improve, so we're looking forward to another successful year."

Congratulating Puronics on winning this year's award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: "The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers. This year we've been delighted to see so many companies using Feefo to provide outstandingly high levels of all-round service – it's what Feefo is all about. We help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible."

Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, in order to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.

About Puronics, Incorporated

Puronics, Incorporated, headquartered in Livermore, California, has been a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial water treatment products for over 70 years. Puronics provides consumers and businesses with clean, high quality water. The company produces water softeners, no salt 'green' water filtration systems, drinking water systems and well water treatment systems. Companies use Puronics solutions for manufacturing processes and pre-treatment of boilers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, as well as other water using devices. For more information visit https://puronics.com or call (844) 787-6642.

