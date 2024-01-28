Purple alert issued for missing Hernando County man

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are looking for a missing endangered man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Garcia, 33, was last seen near his home on Pinehurst Drive near Lodge Circle in Spring Hill at about 1 a.m.

Garcia is described as being 5’100″ and weighing 260 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and a grey shirt.

If you know where he is, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

