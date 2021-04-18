- By GF Value





The stock of Purple Biotech (NAS:PPBT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.86 per share and the market cap of $71.5 million, Purple Biotech stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Purple Biotech is shown in the chart below.





Purple Biotech Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Because Purple Biotech is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Purple Biotech has a cash-to-debt ratio of 64.59, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Purple Biotech's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Purple Biotech over the past years:

Purple Biotech Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Purple Biotech has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1 million and loss of $4.613 a share. Its operating margin of -1279.40% worse than 76% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Purple Biotech's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Purple Biotech over the past years:

Purple Biotech Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Purple Biotech is -6.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 43.8%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Purple Biotech's return on invested capital is -49.57, and its cost of capital is 7.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Purple Biotech is shown below:

Purple Biotech Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Overall, the stock of Purple Biotech (NAS:PPBT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 85% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Purple Biotech stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

