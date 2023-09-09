Purple Buckeyes Bar Crawl in downtown Willoughby raises funds for American Cancer Society

Sep. 9—Greg Forbes was an avid Ohio State football fan who hosted some legendary tailgates before Buckeyes games.

When he wasn't at the game in Columbus, he would cheer on his Buckeyes in front of a TV — often times at one of the many establishments in downtown Willoughby.

When Forbes died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in November 2021, his daughter Kylie decided to do something in his honor.

"I told myself I wanted to use my grief constructively," Kylie said.

The result was the Purple Buckeyes Bar Crawl in downtown Willoughby held Sept. 9.

The name came from the color of Greg's cancer ribbon and of course his beloved football team.

A $30 donation got participants a shirt, a koozie and access to drink specials at the participating bars and restaurants with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Kylie was involved with Relay for Life while at Willoughby South High School and doing something in honor of her father that combined the Buckeyes and the community he loved was a no-brainer.

"We got here to The Wild Goose early so we could catch part of the first quarter of the Buckeyes game," said Kylie, who is also a Wild Goose bartender. "I have been so busy with school and other things that I literally put this together in just the last three weeks. We hope to get about 50 people signed up and the participating bars have offered to make donations which is great. Every dollar will go to ACS."

Registration started at The Wild Goose, but other establishments that participated included Nora's Public House, Mullarkey's, Hola Tacos, Sol, The Yard, 1899, Westel's and Sage Karma Kitchen.

Brendan Kearney, partner at The Wild Goose, Nora's Public House, Fungry Food Truck, Crowley's and Mickey's, said getting behind Kylie and the Forbes family for this event was an easy decision.

"Virtually everyone has been touched by cancer in some way and The Wild Goose and all of the participating bars and restaurants are proud to be able to participate in an event where all proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society," Kearney said. "Kylie Forbes, the organizer behind the Purple Buckeye Bar Crawl, is a long tenured employee at The Goose and Nora's Public House and we couldn't be happier to help raise money for her ACS team."

Kylie's mother, Teresa, and brother, Kaleb, were also on hand to help pass out shirts and help with the registration prior to the 1 p.m. event.

Teresa said her husband would have appreciated the event in his honor, especially having his favorite college football team involved.

"So many people have reached out and shown support," Teresa said. "I think we all have different ways of dealing with it. We are getting by. I know he's watching us today."

Relay For Life is a fundraising event created by The American Cancer Society, and Relays can be found in communities around the nation. Relay For Life funds assist in cancer research as well as aiding local programs that help cancer patients and their caregivers with transport as well as housing during their treatments such as Road to Recovery and Hope Lodge.

Kylie said she hoped to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 and create an event that will become an annual staple of a fall Saturday in downtown Willoughby when the Buckeyes play.

"We want to make this a community event that every year people will come out to support the cause and enjoy themselves," Kylie said. "Regardless of how much money we raise, we just want it to be an annual event and stay involved."