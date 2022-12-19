Purple Hanger Shoppe reports $559 stolen from store safe, no forced entry

GALESBURG — A total of $559 in cash was stolen from a safe in the Purple Hanger Shoppe earlier this month, according to a Galesburg Police Department report.

According to the report, police responded to the shop, located at 169 N. Broad St., on Dec. 6.

Upon arrival, two Safe Harbor employees who manage the Purple Hanger told officers that the shop’s safe was found empty that morning. Besides the $559 in cash, the cash register’s master key and a birth certificate that is unknown to who it belongs to were also missing from the safe.

Police estimate the burglary occurred between 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 6. The shop opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The officers responded to the burglary call around 10:20 a.m.

The managers told the police that there were no signs of forced entry to the building. There also were no interior or exterior cameras. One manager told the officers that they will be installing cameras and changing their policy to who has access to the safe.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Galesburg thrift store reports burglary, stolen from safe