Purple lid bins move for paper recycling in South Kesteven

South Kesteven District Council could follow other local authority areas in Lincolnshire which already use purple-lidded bins

A plan to introduce new purple-lidded wheelie bins to south-west Lincolnshire is being considered.

The move would see South Kesteven District Council residents binning clean paper and cardboard separately from other recycling.

The local authority said it follows a "successful roll-out" of the initiative in four other areas of the county.

This scheme would replace one of the existing fortnightly recycling collections and begin in early 2024.

Costs would be met by Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for disposing of waste across the county.

Councillor Rhys Baker, the council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "Because some people put the wrong materials in their recycling bin, it can mean that paper and card contaminated with liquids or food have to be disposed of rather than recycled.

"It will mean paper and card can be kept clean, dry and separate from other recycling so it can be sent to a dedicated UK processor."

The plan will be considered by the council's environment overview and scrutiny committee at a meeting in Grantham later.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.