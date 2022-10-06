Purple Light Project supports domestic violence survivors

Oct. 6—The Harbor is holding its annual Purple Light Project in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Purple is the color symbolizing domestic violence awareness.

Businesses and individuals who wish to participate in the project can buy a purple light bulb for $5 at harbornw.org/pln2022; the bulb can be picked up at 801 Commercial St. This donation helps a survivor of domestic violence in Clatsop County.

Once received, put the light bulb in a window, and display the accompanying flyer expressing support for domestic violence survivors in the community.

For information or questions, contact Mia Matias at 503-325-3426.