Purple Parrot shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Feb. 8—A Central Point man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting Sunday night outside a Purple Parrot video poker lounge in Medford.

Foy James Chandler, 53, appeared by video in Jackson County Circuit Court after having been apprehended Monday afternoon at a Gold Hill residence.

He is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief.

Chandler is also being held for a federal parole violation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office jail roster.

Chandler's bail was set at $1 million by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Paul Moser.

Medford police said Chandler and another man had been arguing inside the Purple Parrot in the 2000 block of Biddle Road before the incident.

The victim told police that when he got in his car to leave, another vehicle pulled up and blocked him from behind. The victim said he then realized a laser light was shining at him so he ducked down and a bullet shattered the back window.

Police said the bullet missed the man but he required treatment at the scene for minor cuts from flying glass. He sought further medical care on his own.

Chandler's case is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Feb. 15.