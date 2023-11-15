‘Purple pink’ creature heard calling from stream in Vietnam. See ‘stocky’ new species

A small creature used its “slender” limbs to grip the bank of a small forest stream in Vietnam as it called out. Little did the critter know that its call was attracting more than a mate — it also caught the attention of researchers.

Scientists were exploring the Phia Oac-Phia Den National Park when they discovered the animal, according to a study published Nov. 10 in the journal Zootaxa. They determined the creatures were a new species: Leptobrachella phiaoacensis, also known as the Phia Oac Litter Frog.

Experts said they collected 10 specimens of the new species, five males and five females, during two trips to the park in July 2016 and November 2018.

The medium-sized frogs — measuring between approximately 1.1 inches and 1.7 inches — have “stocky” bodies, and their heads are longer than they are wide, according to the study. The creatures have pointed snouts and “large, broad” tongues.





Researchers described the new species’ skin as rough and covered with small bumps. The surface of their head and body is “purple pink,” and they have a dark brown triangle between their eyes, as well as a dark W-shaped mark near their shoulders.

The rough-skinned frog has “purple pink” skin, according to scientists.

The creatures’ limbs have faint bars, scientists said. Their bellies, throats and chests are “pinkish white with dark brown specking.”

The frogs have bicolored eyes — the upper half is copper and fades to a “silvery grey” in the lower half, researchers said in the study. The species varies somewhat in body size and color pattern, and females tend to be larger than males.

Researchers said the species can vary in size and color.

Researchers collected specimens of the new species from the Phia Oac mountain peak, one of the two highest peaks in the national park, according to the study. Specimens were collected from rocks and the bank of a small stream within an evergreen forest.

Phia Oac-Phia Den National Park is in northern Vietnam.

