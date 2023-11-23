Purple Star schools announced

Nov. 22—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has announced 102 newly-designated and/or redesignated Purple Star schools — the largest group since the award was created in 2020.

Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation's military.

"The daily sacrifices of our service members and their families are beyond what many of us can comprehend," said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. "Honoring their selflessness and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms as Americans is a priority for our state, on Veterans Day and every day of the year. It is an honor to award the Purple Star designation to these Indiana schools for their recognition, celebration and support of our military families, as well as our students who may be considering a future in military service."

This year's designation includes 64 newly-awarded Purple Star schools in addition to 38 schools that renewed their designation this year. The designation is valid for three years.

This year's new Purple Star schools include:

Clifty Creek Elementary, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

CSA Fodrea, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

CSA Lincoln Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

L France Smith Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

L Schmitt Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Mt. Healthy Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Parkside Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Rockcreek Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Southside Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Taylorsville Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

W.D. Richards Elementary School, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

This year's renewing Purple Star schools are:

Brookville Elementary School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Franklin County High School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Franklin County Middle School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Laurel Elementary School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Mt. Carmel Elementary School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Needham Elementary School, Franklin County Community School Corporation

Creekside Elementary School, Franklin Community Schools

Custer Baker Intermediate School, Franklin Community Schools

Franklin Community Middle School, Franklin Community Schools

Northwood Elementary, Franklin Community Schools

Union Elementary, Franklin Community Schools

In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:

Have an assigned point of contact for military families;

Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact;

Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans and students and families;

Host an annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.);

Have a public military display recognizing service members;

Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families; and

Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed a job interview.