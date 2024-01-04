From purple streetlights to Raleigh recycling — you ask, we answer: Our best reader questions

In 2023, The News & Observer launched a series called “Asked & Answered,” in which our service journalism team tackles questions about our region from our very own community members.

Our most popular story to date is about purple street lights in Durham, Carrboro and other Triangle towns — that was read over 100,000 times in its first week of publication, cementing the importance of hearing from readers and making sure their questions are heard (and answered, whenever possible).

Here’s a roundup of some of our best and most well-read stories from the service journalism team’s “Asked & Answered” series so far. Did you miss some?

Why are there purple streetlights in Durham & Carrboro?

This story kicked off our Asked & Answered initiative, tackling a question from one of our photojournalists. After spotting some purple/blue-ish lights in Durham, he wondered if they were installed intentionally to play up Duke University.

Alas, the real reason isn’t that exciting. Learn why there are purple and blue streetlights across the Triangle in our story.

Read: We noticed purple streetlights in the Triangle. Here’s why — and what to do about it

A blue street light illuminates the intersection of Shawnee St. and E. Lynch Street in Durham, N.C., Nov. 26, 2022.

Is recycling worth it? We dove into recycling in Raleigh

This multi-story package — complete with animated videos, a live Q&A and an interactive map to help you discard your recyclable materials properly — answered one simple question: “Does recycling make a difference in our community?”

The short answer is yes. The slightly longer answer is yes, as long as our community members recycle correctly.

Two N&O journalists spent time traversing across the state to see just how recyclable materials are transformed into brand new items.

Plastic and glass are fully local processes, going right back on North Carolina shelves (and sometimes on the backs of UNC-Chapel Hill athletes and graduates — read more about that below!) soon after items are tossed in that curbside bin.

Read: From the curbside bin to a brand new item: We tracked Raleigh’s recycling process

Do Triangle grocery stores throw away food at the end of the day, or donate?

After a Cary reader saw a grocery store employee throwing out donuts a bit before closing, she reached out to us to learn if our nearby stores throw out food at the end of the day.

Thankfully, there’s a robust system in place that connects national chain grocery stores with nonprofit food banks to make sure leftover food is given to those who need it.

Learn how the process works (and how you can help) in our story.

Read: Do Triangle grocery stores throw away food at the end of the day, or donate? We asked

Carol Anne Moehring, a volunteer at Dorcas Ministries Food Pantry in Cary, gathers groceries for a family in need Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Why don’t grocery stores in NC sell liquor? ABC stores & booze laws

Unlike beer and wine, liquor can’t be sold in regular grocery stores in North Carolina. Instead, the sale of liquor is controlled by the state.

Our story dug into the full history and operations of ABC Stores in NC.

Read: Why can’t we buy liquor in NC grocery stores? A short history of ABC & booze laws

The Zebulon ABC store on North Arendell Avenue.

How can I get squirrels, rodents to stop chewing my car wires?

Squirrels and other rodents need to continually be chewing something to whittle down and sharpen their teeth, experts say. After all, the word “rodent” comes from the Latin word “rodere” — to gnaw.

They really love the extra hard materials that make up our cars, and sometimes they’ll chew through bumpers and the undersides of your vehicle to get to some food left inside. We learned of this happening to quite a few Raleighites this summer.

These little critters can severely damage your car and leave you with a hefty mechanic bill. We talked to a local mechanic and an expert on NC rodents to learn how to keep squirrels away.

Read: Squirrels love chewing car wires. Here’s why — and how to get them to stop

Car mechanics say that stationary cars are targets of squirrels looking for something to chew on. If you’re not taking your car on the road every day, the solution can simply be moving the car between your driveway and street every few days.

Are Raleigh’s oaks protected from developers? How the city preserves its trees

Locals have strong feelings towards Raleigh’s namesake oaks and other trees in the Triangle. A few of them asked us how the city protects its majestic oaks amid construction and redevelopment projects.

We talked to Raleigh’s urban foresters to learn what the city does to preserve its trees and keep Raleigh’s canopy flourishing.

Bonus: Did you know you can request trees from the city of Raleigh and get help planting them? Learn more in our tree stories.

Read: Are Raleigh’s trees protected from developers? What to know about the rules

Two oak trees at Cranbrook and Manchester roads, near Six Forks Road, photographed in 2003. Here’s what to know about Raleigh’s tree protection during development projects.

Why are Wake Forest Road’s lanes so narrow?

For years, rumors floated around Raleigh that transit workers simply repainted the lines instead of expanding the roadway when additional lanes were needed.

Fact or fiction? We talked to the NC Department of Transportation to get the skinny.

Read: Why are the lanes on Raleigh’s Wake Forest Road so scarily narrow? The answer

Traffic flows along narrow lanes of traffic on Wake Forest Road north of the I-440 Beltline on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Why can’t public transit get you to RDU Airport?

A few stories this year addressed questions about Raleigh streets and transit options. One story, written by our transportation reporter Richard Stradling, examined the Triangle’s previously proposed commuter rail line and a curiously missing destination: RDU Airport.

The Triangle first drew up plans for commuter trains connecting Raleigh, Cary, Research Triangle Park and Durham over 20 years ago, and GoTriangle more recently proposed a similar system of trains between Durham and Johnston County.

Still, an airport stop wasn’t in the plans. Our story tells you why.

Read: Why doesn’t the Triangle’s proposed commuter rail line go to RDU airport? What to know

The proposed commuter rail line would follow an existing rail corridor and stop at 15 stations in the Triangle from Durham to Clayton. Passengers wishing to go to Raleigh-Durham International Airport would need to take a shuttle bus.

