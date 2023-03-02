How Purplebricks’ attempt to transform the housing market collapsed

Illustration of Purplebricks' down turn

The beleaguered online estate agent Purplebricks has hung up a “for sale” board after a share price rout that has sent its value plunging from a peak of £1bn to just £23m.

The business – which said it has received several credible expressions of interest – is now facing a battle to find a buyer in a falling property market where competition for customers is only becoming more fierce.

Purplebricks, which is being advised by Zeus Capital and PwC, is said by insiders to be hoping for an offer from founder Michael Bruce or Axel Springer, its largest shareholder.

However, no firm proposals have been received – and analysts say that the best price that could be hoped for is no more than £37m, or 12p a share.

The stock is currently trading at little more than 8p, down from its all-time high of almost £50.

Even if a deal is struck, it will land massive losses on investors who bought into the company’s much-vaunted stock market listing on the promise it would upend the traditional estate agent hierarchy.

The company's woes follow falling sales and a catalogue of costly blunders that have left its dream of transforming the property market in tatters.

“It was a disruptive business but it had an overambitious business model,” says David Reynolds, an analyst at Davy.

It expanded prematurely and its international operation was a failure.”

Purplebricks was launched in 2014 by brothers Michael and Kenny Bruce and at the time promised to be a disruptor in how houses would be bought and sold across the UK.

Its main selling point was its removal of commission costs, promising to sell properties for a flat fee of £1,000 upfront rather than taking a percentage fee on sale prices.

Once a person who wants to sell their property appoints Purplebricks, an agent goes to the home, values the property and uploads the details of the home to its website. It then connects buyers to the property and allows the seller to control the viewing process and the sales negotiations – or for additional fees, Purplebricks will do this as well.

The idea was also a hit with investors. Purplebricks was valued at £240m when it listed on the London Stock Exchange just a year and a half after launching, roughly half the value of Foxtons, a rival with a decades-long track record.

Buoyed by the strong reception, Michael Bruce, the cofounder who led the business to its stock market listing, chose to expand its operations in Australia in 2016, followed by the US and Canada.

Yet this growth promised to be a costly misadventure. Vic Darvey, the former chief executive, who took over from Michael Bruce in 2019, said that the costs of closing the US business totalled to around £4m.

In total the online agency lost around £194m investing abroad, according to analysts at Davy.

Michael Bruce stepped down in 2019. A consistent and sustained loss of market share followed, Reynolds says.

The company was not only burning through cash during its foray overseas, but also spending money on lavish adverts. It featured on prime time television and was designed to make viewers “feel stupid” for wasting money paying a commission on a property.

Its £25m campaigns included adverts featuring comedian Mo Gilligan and product placement in Coronation Street.

Andy Shepherd, chief executive of estate agency Dexters, says: “Purplebricks thought the digital market is the way forward. It is not, unfortunately. We learnt very quickly from feedback that they were not delivering the service they had promised.”

Anthony Codling, a former analyst at Jefferies who covered Purplebricks, says: “Purplebricks only sold about one in two houses – is that a gamble you’re willing to take?

“At the end of the day you’ve got a choice to help someone sell their property, whose fee you’ve already earnt, or you win another construction. Staff are not incentivised in the same way as traditional agents.”

Moreover, the person selling the home would be in charge of managing viewings and ultimately negotiating pricing, unless they paid extra for additional services.

Codling adds: “A house is usually a person's most prized asset, and naturally you want to get as much value from it as possible. However, negotiating and talking ‘money’ is not very British and people find it easier to have someone do this on their behalf.”

In a bid to drum up some extra cash the company broadened into the rental market – a foray that caused even more woe after The Telegraph revealed in 2021 that thousands of landlords were put at risk of being fined necause Purplebricks failed to follow basic tenancy laws, leading to a drop in the agency’s shares.

The online agency had failed to serve legally required documents to tenants explaining that their deposits had been put into a national protection scheme. This service assures tenants that they will receive the money back if the terms of the tenancy agreement are met.

The mismanagement of the business has been a point of concern for Lecram Holdings, shareholders at Purplebricks.

It has repeatedly called for a restructuring in upper level management and has specifically targeted chairman Paul Pindar, who has been at the company since it was formed and has come under fire for the string of difficulties since Bruce left.

Pindar survived an attempt by Lacram to oust him last year after it went all the way to a vote.

Reynolds said: “The trouble is, both chief executives since Michael Bruce’s departure have lacked estate agent expertise, and you’d expect someone with that knowledge in the building.”

Chief executive Helena Marston last month said the business would be put up for sale following two rounds of redundancies across both the sales and lettings team, meant to free up cash.

At its half year results in December the company announced that it would launch a mortgage arm after revealing that its revenue had dropped by 16pc to £34.5m.

Despite the company’s collapsing business and share price, Purplebricks claims there are already bidders circling and a formal process kicked off on Wednesday.

Axel Springer is thought to be an obvious potential buyer. The German-based media group already owns Aviv, a privately owned real estate tech business that has a similar business model to Purplebricks. Axel Springer declined to comment.

Former chief executive and founder Michael Bruce is also touted as a potential buyer after the collapse of his latest online portal Boomin collapsed in October last year. Michael Bruce did not respond to a request for comment.

Purplebricks declined to comment.