Are Purplebricks Group plc’s (LON:PURP) Interest Costs Too High?

The direct benefit for Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is PURP will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is PURP right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. The lack of debt on PURP’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if PURP is a high-growth company. PURP delivered a strikingly high revenue growth of 82% over the past year. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does PURP’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Purplebricks Group doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of UK£47m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.8x. Usually, for Real Estate companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for PURP to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may be different. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure PURP has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Purplebricks Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

