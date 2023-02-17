Purplebricks puts itself up for sale and makes fresh jobs cuts

A sign for online estate agent Purplebricks - May James / REUTERS

Purplebricks, the online estate agent, has put itself up for sale and is exploring a break-up of the business as it warned on profits and launched a fresh round of job cuts.

The company said that costs related to its turnaround plan had been more than expected, meaning it will incur one-off charges of £1.2m. It now expects to post a loss for the year of between £15m and £20m.

Purplebricks’ share price slumped as much as 15pc following the announcement, adding to a sharp fall in the company’s value. Its shares were trading at just over 8p on Friday morning, compared with their peak of around 500p in 2017.

The company has hired bankers to advise on a strategic review which it said could result in a sale of part or all of the business.

Purplebricks, which counts Germany publishing house Axel Springer as an investor, has been attempting to turn around its business, cutting staff numbers in December and focusing its regional investment.

However, it said the changes had led to more disruption to its sales than originally thought, resulting in fewer new instructions and the £1.2m one-off charge.

To account for the extra costs, Purplebricks said it had identified £4m of savings which will include job cuts in its mortgages and lettings divisions.

The group also cut its revenue expectations for the year, with sales expected to fall between £60m and £65m.

Purplebricks has attempted to challenge traditional estate agents, shunning traditional high street branches and offering a fixed fee to sellers.

But like other agents it has suffered amid a turbulent housing market, with prices beginning to slide as interest rates rise and new instructions falling.

The company has also previously endured disruption at its lettings division, as first revealed by The Telegraph, after failing to properly register tenant deposits. In December, the company said the error could cost it up to £5m.

It has also faced a dispute with staff over changes to their employment model. Purplebricks has insisted its agents are self-employed, although some have argued they should be entitled to more rights. The case is ongoing.

The estate agent said it believed its “business and brand has significant value” as it put itself on the market.

Helena Martson, Purplebricks chief executive, said: “We recognise that our upside potential is not currently reflected in our market valuation, which is why the entire board has therefore concluded that a strategic review is now in the best interests of all shareholders.”