Purported gang leader in Athens sentenced to 20 years in prison

The purported leader of the 1831 Piru Blood street gang in Athens was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday in federal court as a show of "mercy."

Gregory O’Neal Wade Jr., 31, had pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court to cocaine and fentanyl possession with intent to distribute charges in a negotiated plea between his attorney Kim Stephens of Athens and federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Middle District Office.

U.S. District Judge Tillman Self III accepted the plea agreement noting that he had an option to give the Athens man 40 years in prison for his drug activities.

Self said he felt the 20 years was too light and 40 years was too harsh, but he agreed to accept the agreement reached between the lawyers.

“I chose to err on the side of mercy … you get the benefit of that,” the judge told Wade, who sat in court dressed in orange-colored jail garb.

Federal documents released earlier this year showed that Wade was considered the leader of the street gang and that he operated his drug business out of two apartment complexes along Sycamore Street in Athens. Agents said the gang members referred to those locations as the “trenches.”

During the sentencing, Wade told the court he wanted to apologize to his family and to the community of Athens for his conduct.

Wade, who is the father of one child, did not have a criminal history.

The FBI, who led the investigation into Wade’s gang, secretly recorded some of their activities and that helped lead to his arrest, according to a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI also reported that Wade owned a machine gun that could fire 30 rounds with one pull of the trigger. He carried the weapon as protection from other people involved in illicit activity, according to agents.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Purported Athens gang leader Gregory Wade gets long prison term