Purpose Investments Files to List 3 More Crypto ETFs in Canada

Purpose Investments has filed to list three further cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds with the Canadian securities regulators.

The proposals for the three actively-managed funds - dubbed Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, and Purpose Ether Yield ETF - was announced on Wednesday following the launch of the asset manager’s bitcoin and ether ETFs earlier this year.

The Crypto Opportunities ETF aims to invest in companies with exposure to digital assets, akin to that filed by Evolve Funds with the Ontario Securities Commission in August.

The Bitcoin Yield and Ether Yield ETFs meanwhile will aim to offer investors monthly yield by implementing a derivatives-based strategy and by obtaining either direct or indirect exposure to bitcoin and ether.

Purpose Investments will act as the manager for the two yield ETFs, while private investment manager Neuberger Berman Breton Hill ULC will serve as an independent subadvisor for the Crypto Opportunities fund.

The Canada-based asset manager also plans to launch a privately-offered fund offering exposure to decentralized finance (DeFi).

