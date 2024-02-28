‘Purpose in my pain;’ Dayton area man with decorated military career on road to recovery

A Dayton area native with a decorated military career has been put to the test.

In 2016, Anthony Rice was hit by a truck while driving home from work at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

His pelvis and wrist were shattered, and his spine was ruptured. These injuries put him in a coma for two weeks.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, what would have been a challenge for most, is one of the reasons Rice is pushing forward.

“I had to learn how to walk again and my trauma surgeon told me that I died twice on the operating table... they had to resuscitate me. My heart stopped and I’m here, I’m blessed,” Rice said.

Rice is on his road to recovery with The Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

“He’s definitely stood out as one of the energy bringers on the floor. He and his trainer, you’ll hear him hollering in the corner, you kind of look over and they’re just getting after it and brings a smile to my face,” ATF Programs Manager Josh Sager said.

More than seven years later, and after learning to walk again, he is still determined to regain more control of his legs and feet.

Overcoming challenges is nothing new for Rice, who graduated from Jefferson High School and then joined the Air Force.

He took part in Desert Storm and spent more than two decades traveling as a recruiter.

“I was one of those guys that loved the uniform every day. And just the core values, you know, integrity first, service before self and excellence and all we do was rang true to me, especially the service before self,” Rice said.

With the ATF Foundation, Rice works with specialized trainers to battle through the physical and mental barriers of his trauma.

“One of the things I’ve always said is I had found purpose in my pain through my accident. My purpose is to help others and push others to not give up and and dig deep and life will go on,” Rice said.

Anthony will remain in training through the mid-April. Donations have made the program free for those involved.