'My purpose to raise awareness,' says Mitchell woman who lost daughter 10 years ago to drunken driver

Mar. 22—MITCHELL — Ten years have passed since Iszabella "Bella" Morgan was killed by a drunk driver, but her mother hasn't stopped raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

From providing taxi drivers with pamphlets outlining the severity of drunk driving to speaking with groups of people who are in court ordered treatment for driving under the influence (DUI), Jeanie Morgan, the mother of the late Bella, has remained committed to spreading awareness in hopes of preventing another mother from having to experience the type of hardships she faced.

"I would never wish this on my worst enemy to have to go through what I did. I feel like it is my purpose to raise awareness and keep Bella's memory alive," she said of her daughter, who was killed when she was 9-years-old. "I've lived 10 years without my daughter, and you never get over it. But you learn how to live and deal with it. If I can help save one life from a drunk driver, I am proud."

Each year on Mar. 24, the Morgan family has heavy hearts as they honor their loved one

who died on March 24, 2012, when a drunken driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of First Avenue and Duff Street in Mitchell

and collided with an SUV in which Bella was a passenger.

The loss of her 9-year-old daughter was the toughest moment in Jeanie's life, but the community support she's received in her efforts to spread awareness of driving under the influence has filled her heart throughout the past decade.

Jeanie's latest work to raise awareness has taken place in Yankton, where she speaks with a group of people who have been convicted of driving under the influence and are completing a court ordered treatment program. Jeanie said it's been one of the best experiences she's had yet since she began her advocacy work.

"I just feel like I'm breaking through to the people in Yankton, and it's been an amazing experience to help people on their road to recovery," Jeanie said of her speaking at Yankton DUI court. "When people see the face of a mom who lost a daughter to a drunk driver, it lets them know that lives are at stake when drunk driving."

Story continues

Jeanie's plea to the community and surrounding area has been heard by many. Since she began raising awareness about drunk driving, the Mitchell community has joined in and supported Jeanie's efforts.

Each year, a group of Mitchell mothers organize a 5K run in honor of the late Bella. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, this year will feature a 10K run for Bella to commemorate the 10th anniversary since she died.

A local hypnotherapist also found a unique way to honor Bella this month by offering free hypnotherapy sessions to the winner of a drawing.

Seeing the community rally around her efforts to spread awareness of driving under the influence has been a powerful experience for Jeanie.

"It fills this grieving mother's heart so much," Jeanie said.

On the north side of Mitchell

sits Bella's Butterfly Garden — a space dedicated to honor and remember Bella.

As a frequent visitor of Bella's Butterfly Garden, Jeanie said she often meets new people and shares her story of her late daughter, noting it is another avenue she's used to be an advocate.

"Something as simple as meeting someone new at the garden and explaining what happened to Bella I feel has a huge impact on raising awareness about drunk driving," she said.

While Jeanie is proud of the community support and some of the outcomes that have resulted from her raising awareness over the past decade, she said there is still plenty more work that needs to be done to underscore the dangers of driving under the influence.

Jeanie is quick to examine those who are convicted of driving under the influence while reading through the local newspaper, and she says there is room for the state to impose stiffer penalties for drunk driving.

"We're teaching people it is OK to drink and drive," Jeanie said. "If you have enough money to be buying all these drinks and alcohol, you should have enough money for a ride."

Under South Dakota law, first and second DUI misdemeanor charges carry a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. If an individual is convicted with a third DUI charge within a 10-year time period, it then becomes a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Jeanie emphasized that "only one" DUI can kill innocent victims. To deter more people from driving under the influence after they had already been convicted of one prior, Jeanie said every DUI charge, regardless of whether it is one's first, needs to be taken as seriously as the third.

She floated the idea to state representatives and officials of implementing a mandatory minimum sentence for DUI convictions in the state similar to a few other charges like possessing controlled substances in a drug free zone. But no changes have been made to the state's DUI laws as of yet.

"What is the hold up on starting to get harsher on sentencing? They say on average, it takes 80 times of drinking and driving before one gets caught for their first DUI," she said. "I see that as 80 times innocent lives are put at risk of being killed by a drunk driver."

Moments before Michael Sedlmeier struck the SUV carrying Bella, he was driving at high speeds near downtown Mitchell attempting to flee from officers during a vehicle pursuit that turned deadly. For Sedlmeier's role in the crash that killed Bella, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and a third-offense DUI.

After Bella's death, Jeanie said she's noticed more Mitchell police officers opting to terminate pursuits when they extend through high population density areas in the city such as schools, parks and residential neighborhoods. Jeanie applauded the Mitchell Police Division for taking precautionary measures during vehicle pursuits in high traffic areas, pointing to it as a move that can avoid a fatality of an innocent victim.

"A lot of people think drunk driving only happens in the middle of the night after bar close. It doesn't only happen in the middle of the night just like Michael Sedlmeier killed my daughter at 3 p.m. in the middle of the day," Jeanie said.