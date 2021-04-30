The purr-fect addition? White House prepares to add a cat to family - but there's one Major problem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Johnson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Socks the Cat, the First Pet of former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, is one of the last felines to have graced the White House, seen here in the press room in 1993 - Smith Collection/Gado&#xa0;
Socks the Cat, the First Pet of former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, is one of the last felines to have graced the White House, seen here in the press room in 1993 - Smith Collection/Gado

Joe Biden’s 3-year-old German Shepherd, Major, has not had an easy time at the White House since he moved in.

The rescue dog has bitten two members of staff, been accused of defecating on the floor in front of the Diplomatic room and has been signed up for extra training sessions in order to improve his behaviour.

At one point, he was even sent back home to Delaware.

But now, the rambunctious canine is facing a new threat: a cat.

Jill Biden confirmed on Friday that a female feline is “waiting in the wings” and would be joining Major and his more docile big brother, 12-year-old Champ, very soon.

Asked if the cat was his idea in a joint interview with his wife on NBC’s Today show, dog lover Mr Biden simply said: “No.”

Joe Biden with&#xa0;Champ and Major - Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Joe Biden with Champ and Major - Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

The idea was floated by the first lady on the campaign trail last year. She told Fox News: “I'd love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house."

With 132 rooms and 18 acres of land at the White House, it is hoped that there will be enough space for the three pets to co-exist peacefully.

But the Bidens aren’t taking any chances with Major.

"They took him into a shelter with cats, that was part of his training," said Mrs Biden. "He did fine."

The new cat, about which little is known, will be the first to tiptoe round the White House for more than a decade, after the Trump family shunned pets and the Obamas kept two dogs.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has joked that the cat will “break the internet” when it arrives.

Former President George Bush&#39;s pet dog Miss Beazley crosses paths with pet cat India on the South Lawn of the White House - REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo&#xa0;
Former President George Bush's pet dog Miss Beazley crosses paths with pet cat India on the South Lawn of the White House - REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

George W. Bush had two Scottish terriers called Barney and Miss Beazley, in addition to their cat, India, who was with the family for 18 years, until her death in 2009.

Bill Clinton had a chocolate Labrador named Buddy and a cat named Socks.

Former President Bill Clinton and Socks the Cat - Smith Collection/Gado&#xa0;
Former President Bill Clinton and Socks the Cat - Smith Collection/Gado

Mr Biden will hope that the cat provides a calming influence at home, after he was heckled by protesters at a rally in Georgia.

While making a speech to mark his first 100 days in office, a small group of people shouted: “End private detention centres, now” and “abolish ICE,” referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In an off the cuff response, Mr Biden said: "I agree with you. I'm working on it, man. Give me another five days."

To clarify what he meant, Mr Biden added: "Folks, you all know what they're talking about.

"There should be no private prisons, period... none, period. That's what they're talking about, private detention centres.

“They should not exist and we are working to close all of them... I promise you."

The US has the largest immigration detention system in the world, with around 200 facilities, with around 80 per cent run by private companies.

The number of people in ICE detention centres changes daily, but Newsweek reported that currently it is around 15,000.

Closing private facilities was an election pledge Mr Biden made but has so far not kept.

“The federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants," he said on the campaign trail.

Mr Biden is facing a crisis on the southern border, with 100,000 people intercepted in February and a 15-year high 171,000 in March.

Last month’s figures included 19,000 unaccompanied children.

Detention centres have been swarmed and photographs emerged of ‘pods’ designed for 250 people holding up to 400, with children sleeping on mats, covered with foil blankets.

Minors&#xa0;lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley - AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley - AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Last night, Mr Biden travelled to Pennsylvania to celebrate 50 years of Amtrak - the American rail network. “This is something I wouldn't have missed for the world," he said.

Mr Biden has a long association with the train network. His first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi died in a car crash in 1972, so Mr Biden travelled by train from Washington DC to Delaware for more than 90 minutes each night to return home to his young sons.

He was nicknamed “Amtrak Joe” and last night he said the company was his family.

He used the appearance to push his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which would provide $80 billion to rebuild and improve the train network.

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

    First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House. Biden said that the family's cat would be coming to the White House “pretty soon.” The first lady told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday that the younger of the Bidens' two German shepherds, Major, was being trained for the arrival of the cat.

  • New First Cat Is 'Waiting In The Wings,' Jill Biden Says

    Major the dog went through training that included preparation for a White House feline.

  • Bride sparks controversy with ‘awful’ request during wedding planning: ‘I don’t understand people like this’

    The bride's cousin refused to indulge her unbelievable request. The post Bride sparks controversy with ‘awful’ request during wedding planning: ‘I don’t understand people like this’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

    Since the chaotic end of Donald Trump’s presidency, the debate about the future of the Republican Party frequently comes down to a simple marker: Do you support Trump and his America First agenda, or not? Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks his divided party – and history - will move on. The either-or debate over fealty to Trump “is going to fade,” the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate said in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • Pure Joy: Watch How Happy This Shelter Dog Gets As She's Being Adopted

    Ava, a 10-month-old pit bull/husky mix, got a new home earlier this month and we're just as excited as she is!

  • First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents. "He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday.

  • Mountain lion’s ‘unusual’ appearance in Texas national park sparks a mystery

    Where did this mountain lion come from? A Texas national park wants to know.

  • Biden family dog Major returns to the White House and will get a new feline friend

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have confirmed that their dog Major is back at the White House after being sent to an off-site training.

  • Merrick Garland rapidly erasing Trump effect at Justice Department

    Attorney General Merrick Garland is quickly negating the Trump administration’s law enforcement legacy, dismaying conservatives with a burst of aggressive reversals and new policies.Why it matters: As a former prosecutor and respected federal judge, Garland's devotion to the rule of law has always been core to his identity. That reputation has taken on new importance in his first 50 days on the job, after four years of allegations that Trump's DOJ was improperly politicized.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAttorney General Bill Barr played a central role in the Trump administration's most high-profile controversies, from undermining the Russia investigation to intervening in the cases of indicted Trump associates to ordering the forcible clearing of protesters in Lafayette Square Park.DOJ's broad authority also overlaps with many of the issues at the top of President Biden's agenda, including restoring faith in government, promoting racial justice and police reform, and curbing gun violence.Driving the news: Liberal fears that the soft-spoken Garland might resist prosecuting Trump and his allies for the sake of unity were partially eased on Wednesday, when news broke that federal agents had raided the Manhattan home of Rudy Giuliani.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which Giuliani once led, is known to be highly independent. But under Attorney General Bill Barr, the department repeatedly blocked SDNY prosecutors from executing a search warrant for Giuliani's electronic records in the final months of 2020, according to the New York Times.The Justice Department also announced on Wednesday that three Georgia men were charged with federal hate crimes in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death was a rallying cry during last year's racial-justice protests.In Michigan, a superseding indictment was filed against five men accused of plotting last year to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with prosecutors referring to the alleged crimes as "domestic terrorism" for the first time.That shift comes amid new developments in the investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which has been described as the most complex probe in DOJ history. Garland, who played a leading role in the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, has vowed to make prosecuting the Capitol rioters his "first priority."Other major steps taken in Garland's first 50 days include:"Pattern or practice" investigations into the Minneapolis and Louisville police departments, following the deaths last year of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.A 30-day "expedited review" into how DOJ can better prosecute and track hate crimes amid a surge in violence against Asian Americans. The revocation of a Trump-era policy that restricted federal funding for "sanctuary cities."Responsibility for five of the six executive actions on gun control ordered by Biden.What to watch: Garland's commitment to depoliticizing DOJ will undergo a key test when a charging decision is made in the case of Hunter Biden, whose finances are under investigation.Special counsel John Durham is also expected to submit a report concerning alleged abuses by Obama-era intelligence officials during the Russia investigation.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Phones of the dead light up with desperate calls as Israeli festival turns into night of horror

    In a tunnel at Mount Meron lies a twisted sheet of metal and a body bag, the last remaining signs of the disaster that befell Jewish worshippers in the early hours of Friday morning. The body bag is empty, but the metal sheet has been ripped off the tunnel wall and is covered in dents, a testament to the struggle of those crushed to death. Dozens were killed in the stampede, which erupted as Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community celebrated Lag B'Omer, a festival that honours one of Judaism's greatest mystical scholars. Thousands of plates of food had been prepared and loudspeakers were blaring out music in the Galilee village, as worshippers gathered for the ceremonial lighting of bonfires. This was the first mass religious gathering to be held in Israel since it lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, which might explain why such huge crowds had arrived. One local news report estimated that more than 100,000 people had come to enjoy the ceremonies. It should have been a night of eating, drinking, praying, and enjoying the bonfires. But instead, it ended in grief for dozens of families. It was unclear on Friday what exactly caused the stampede, though some witnesses said that a group of worshippers had slipped on a staircase, sending a cascade of bodies into the narrow tunnel below, where they were crushed together in suffocating heat.

  • U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passes $35 billion water infrastructure bill

    The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the first major infrastructure bill in this Congress that would authorize over $35 billion to upgrade the country's drinking and wastewater systems, a rare bipartisan show of support as the lawmakers remain divided over other infrastructure investments. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which passed 89-2, would give the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding for grant programs and revolving loan funds to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure, invest in new technologies and support disadvantaged communities. Democrats hope it will help advance President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which is focused on transforming the United States into a clean energy economy, while Republicans said its success shows an appetite for legislation focused on more traditional infrastructure investments.

  • 3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

    Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned, police said Friday. Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner at a news conference, without providing details about how they left. After Garner filed a federal lawsuit this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced it was putting Hopp, the arresting officer, on leave.

  • Pope enables Vatican prosecutions of cardinals, bishops

    Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals and bishops that he intends to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct: He removed the procedural obstacles that had spared them from being prosecuted and judged by the Vatican’s lay criminal tribunal. A new law published Friday makes clear that Vatican city-state prosecutors and judges have jurisdiction over Holy See cardinals and bishops and need only the pope’s consent to proceed with investigations and trials against them. The law abrogated a regulation that said only the tribunal’s highest appeals court, which is made up of three cardinals, could judge cardinals and bishops accused of criminal offenses.

  • We will never be able to afford to retire if our kids keep eating berries

    For years I have silently stewed over my children’s deep, abiding love for berries. I fully understand this infatuation, as a fresh, ripe berry is a wondrous thing, but what kids don’t understand is that they are an expensive wondrous thing. Of all the fresh, healthy produce available to us, they could not have fallen head-over-heels for anything less than 99-cents a pound. They can find some joy in apples and bananas, but nothing comes close to the sweet, pricey taste of strawberries, raspberries, and anything else where five bucks will get you a measly handful they’ll gobble up in less than a minute.

  • Joe Biden picks a flower for Jill

    The president and first lady were heading to Georgia for a speech.

  • Mike Tindall Speaks Out on Wife Zara's Bathroom Birth: 'It Wasn't What We Were Expecting'

    "It's been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in terms of highs and lows," the Queen's grandson-in-law said

  • Reddit is angry about a bride’s wedding date clashing with her sister’s vacation

    Are you allowed to skip your sister’s wedding for a vacation?

  • First lady Jill Biden confirms the highly-anticipated White House cat is 'waiting in the wings'

    The Bidens announced plans to adopt a cat before moving into the White House. It will join their two German shepherds, Champ and Major.

  • “It’s a fine line between laughter and tears”: Behind the scenes of The Office’s messiest cold open

    Twelve years ago, an episode of The Office made its best use of food as a prop, and the carpet at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch never smelled the same again. Brian Baumgartner’s Kevin Malone, an accountant at the paper company, decided to bring his famous chili to work in the season five episode “Casual Friday,” which aired on April 30, 2009. What could go wrong? (Answer: Everything.) The under-a-minute cold open became instantly iconic in a way that no one, especially not those who worked on the show, ever imagined.

  • Pool owners are bracing for a record chlorine shortage that could send prices skyrocketing. Experts say there’s an easy fix to avoid the crisis altogether.

    Saltwater pools may be a saving grace for pool owners affected by a major chlorine shortage this summer.