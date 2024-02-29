Purr-fect rescue: Horry County crews save kitten trapped in vehicle’s engine compartment

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A kitten is safe and purring again thanks to the efforts of an Horry County Fire Rescue team on Wednesday.

After efforts to coax the kitten out of the engine compartment of a vehicle on Pint Circle in the Longs area failed, a crew from HCFR’s Stephens Crossroad Station 18 went to work and safely removed the kitten.

“Donning kindness and gloves, crews worked together to carefully remove the kitten,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

After the successful rescue, the kitten was taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center.



