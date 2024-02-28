Purse collection runs through April 1 in Flat Rock area

FLAT ROCK — Soroptimist International of the Flat Rock Area joined the Michigan State Police’s Purses with a Purpose program for the first time this year, and the drive is already successful.

“We have just begun collecting the purses and probably have 200 already," Johan Sutton from the local organization said.

Purses with a Purpose collects new and gently used purses and then fills them with comfort items. The police give the filled purses to women who are fleeing domestic violence situations.

The Flat Rock area purse collection runs through April 1. Purses must be large enough to fill with items.

Donation bins are set up at several Flat Rock area businesses to collect purses for the Michigan State Police's Purses with a Purpose program. Purses can be dropped off until April 1.

"The United Auto Workers Local 387 Women's Committee and the workers at the Woodhaven Stamping Plant will be colleting the care items to fill the purses," the organization said.

Purses can be dropped off at:

Abs Fitness, 1050 Monroe St., Carleton

New Boston Dental Clinic, 37228 Huron River Dr., New Boston

Karen’s Place, 36968 Huron River Dr., New Boston

Atwater Street Taco, 26425 Atwater St., Flat Rock

Marlo’s Cutting Crew, 25658 E. Huron River Dr., Flat Rock

Faith Lutheran Church, 25402 Arsenal Road, Flat Rock (10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays)

Traffic Jam Boutique, 2915 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte

Purses with a Purpose was started by Michigan State Trooper Andrea Tillman of the Cadillac Post before the COVID pandemic. The first year, she collected 500 purses. In 2022, she and co-worker Trooper Cabria Shirley restarted the program and expanded it across the state. Shirley will be a guest speaker at Flat Rock Area Soropotimist's annual Fashion Show, to be held March 21.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"2023 Michigan State Police statistics show that domestic violence may be getting more deadly in Michigan. The abuse has gotten more lethal and crueler. A prominent Wayne County shelter is serving over 7,000 survivors a year. Violence against women is a significant public health issue with concerning upward trends in recent homicide rates," said Soroptimist International of the Flat Rock Area.

For more information about the Purses with a Purpose collection, call 734-782-5076.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through education. The Flat Rock organization, which was chartered in 1952, is one of 3,000 clubs in 118 countries. Members raise funds for educational awards and service projects to help underserved people.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Purse collection runs through April 1 in Flat Rock area