The purse at the Memorial Tournament is $12 million. Here's the full 2022 money list

Billy Horschel punctuated a win at the 2022 Memorial Tournament with an eagle on the 15th hole on Sunday.

With the Muirfield Village Golf Club crowd shouting encouragement behind him, Horschel sank a putt nearly 53 feet to take a four-shot lead at 14-under through 15 holes.

The win was Horschel’s seventh on the PGA Tour and his first of 2022. Horschel last won in March of 2021 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

The win automatically qualifies Horschel for the 2023 Masters and makes him exempt on the tour through the 2024-25 season.

With the win, Horschel took home $2.16 million. The purse for the entire tournament in 2022 was $12 million. That’s up from $9.3 million in 2021, making it one of the largest purses in golf.

The winner’s share of $2.16 million is only higher at the U.S. Open.

Here is what every player made at the Memorial Tournament:

Win: $2,160,000: Billy Horschel

2: $1,308,000: Aaron Wise

T3: $828,000: Patrick Cantlay, Joaquin Niemann

T5: $492,000: Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger

T10: $327,000: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Brendan Steele

T13: $255,000: Corey Conners, Mito Pereira, Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley, Cameron Smith

18: $183,000: Xander Schauffele, Garrick Higgo, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

T26: $96,600: Pat Perez, Aaron Rai, Adam Schenk, Luke List, Francesco Molinari

31: $78,600: Jason Day

T32: $75,000: Emiliano Grillo, Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler, Abraham Ancer

T37: $59,400: J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark, Mackenzie Hughes, Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith, Jhonattan Vegas

T45: $40,200: Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Sepp Straka

T48: $33,480: David Lingmerth, Lucas Herbert, Cameron Tringale

T51: $30,120: Viktor Hovland, Lanto Griffin

T53: $28,920: Cam Davis, Camilo Villegas, C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Troy Merritt, K.H. Lee

T60: $27,000: Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young

T64: $26,040: Kramer Hickok, Rickie Fowler, Carlos Ortiz

T67: $25,320: Adam Scott, Chan Kim

69: $24,840: Brandon Wu

70: $24,600: Ryan Moore

