Purse reported stolen and other reports

Dec. 20—A purse was reported stolen from the front seat of a vehicle at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at 605 James Ave.

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Oudone Dejvongsa, 57, on a local warrant at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday at 2407 Milo Ave.

1 cited for possession of cannabis

Police cited Mario Linares Jr. 18, for possession of cannabis under 21 at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

Stolen vehicle reported

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday at 412 Maurice Ave.

Four-wheeler stolen

A Polaris Sportsman 570 was reported taken from a garage at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at 19715 780th Ave.