Purse snatcher in a minivan drags woman across Walmart parking lot, Tennessee cops say

A purse snatcher driving a minivan dragged a woman through a Walmart parking lot as she tried to get her bag back, police in Tennessee said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, the man took the woman’s purse out of her shopping cart as she was loading groceries into the back of her vehicle at a Walmart on Lebanon Pike in Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

The woman tried to grab her purse back, but the suspect pushed her and climbed into a minivan, which was parked next to her vehicle, police said.

He then “quickly reversed,” dragging the woman a “short distance” in the parking lot before she fell, she told police.

The woman’s purse and iPhone were later found in another parking lot near Shute Lane, police said. But her wallet has not been found.

Police said Thursday, Feb. 17, that they are looking to identify the suspect, who they said is “approximately six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair.” The minivan he was driving is a “white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model, with front passenger side damage,” police said.

No other information was released as of Sunday, Feb. 20.

