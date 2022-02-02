Purse-Snatchers Arrested: PD + UConn Pays Ollie $11M: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

Each suspect faces several charges in connection with the purse snatching and with attempted car break-ins at the mall, police said.>>>Read More.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in support of the teacher.>>>Read More.

University of Connecticut officials have paid Kevin Ollie the $11.1 million an arbiter said he is owed in an employment dispute.>>>Read More.

Police said "Highway" the cat was found with two broken legs and trauma to an eye, but "remains a sweet and trusting animal.">>>Read More.

"During the course of the dispute, it escalated and moved into the parking lot of the gas station where Colson is alleged to have produced a pistol and discharged a round at the other male in the dispute," police said.>>>Read more.

The owner of a business was sentenced to federal prison.>>>Read More.

50-plus home-growers, sellers and consumers gather to share business strategies.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch