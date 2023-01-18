Purse-snatching teen muggers on scooters targeting Manhattan senior citizens: NYPD

Two purse-snatching teen muggers on scooters are targeting senior citizens in Manhattan, police said Wednesday.

The duo first struck about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 2, snatching an 85-year-old woman’s purse as she walked on W. 34th St. toward EIghth Ave., cops said. The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand.

On Jan. 14, police said, the same duo targeted a 76-year-old woman walking on E. 6th St. toward Avenue A in the East Village about 5:15 p.m. She fell to the ground as they tried in vain to steal her purse.

The crooks rode off in the opposite direction emptyhanded. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with an injury to her left eye and swelling on her left wrist.

Police have said in recent months that more and more robberies are being committed on scooters because they are easy to maneuver and provide a quick getaway.

On Wednesday, cops released surveillance footage of the two suspects captured at the first incident and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.