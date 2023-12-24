Purse stolen from woman loading car, Hanford PD says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are wanted by authorities after a woman reported that someone stole her purse from her front seat as she loaded her vehicle, Hanford police say.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on December 19th, officers were called to the area of Grangeville Boulevard and 10th Avenue for a report of a grand theft.









They say they learned that a woman was loading personal belongings by herself into the front passenger seat of her vehicle.

Investigators say she told them that as she was walking around the back of her truck to get into the driver’s seat, another vehicle pulled up and parked in the stall next to her.

That vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan that resembled a Chevy Cruze, and didn’t have license plates.

Detectives report before she was able to get to the driver’s side of her vehicle a man got out of the white car and opened the passenger door of her vehicle, taking all her belongings including her purse and jewelry.

He then got back into the white vehicle and left.

Detectives say he was later caught on video surveillance with another man in a local store making several purchases with her bank cards.

Hanford police ask if anyone has information on this case, or can identify the suspects, to please contact Detective Kayla Smith at (559) 585-2535.

