Purse theft at Kate Spade ends in arrest of two men at Six Flags

(KRON) – A brazen retail theft at Kate Spade resulted in the arrest of two men, the American Canyon Police Department said.

An employee at the Kate Spade in the Napa Factory Outlets alerted the Napa Police Department of two men clearing an “entire wall” of purses at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the suspects fled southbound on Highway 29 in a white 4-door BMW sedan with a paper temporary plate. An American Canyon Police Department sergeant located the BMW traveling southbound on Highway 29 at Airport Road.

Police said the driver fled on the shoulder of the road causing a pursuit. According to police, the officers deployed stop sticks to end the pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ended near the intersection of Highway 37. Police later located the vehicle in the parking lot of Six Flags off Fairgrounds Drive.

The Vallejo Police Department assisted in detaining the suspects.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Raymond Albert Rodriguez and 23-year-old Jaden James Smith.

Rodriguez and Smith were arrested and booked at the Napa County Detention Center for charges related to the theft and pursuit.

