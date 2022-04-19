What’s a person to do without her purse?

Laura Kopacz and Cassie Tong don’t want a person fleeing for safety to learn the hard way. So the forensic nurse duo from the Brach County Sexual Assault Services are supporting a Michigan State Police Project Purses with a Purpose.

“Often there isn’t time for victims to gather needed personal items like a toothbrush, shampoo or clean socks when leaving an abusive situation,” Kopacz said.

So they filled six totes with donated personal care items, then turned them over to the Marshall State Police to be distributed as needed.

This was the perfect month to give, Kopacz said. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — an opportunity to raise awareness about sexual violence. An opportunity to help the abused.

This year, the two nurses funded and fulfilled the project out of their own pockets.

Next year, Kopacz said, they hope to involve others community members.

BCSAS team at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital provides medical/forensic services to all victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Laura Kopacz and Cassie Tong, forensic nurses from Branch County Sexual Assault Services, are supporting Purses with a Purpose.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: 'Purses with a Purpose' supports victims fleeing an abusive situation