Pursuing R. Kelly: Could he end up convicted of sex crimes like Bill Cosby?

Could R&B superstar R. Kelly be the next Bill Cosby: Investigated, charged and convicted of sex crimes?

Maybe. At the moment, it looks possible that Kelly could at least end up like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, two men at the top of the #MeToo list of accused sexual predators who have been charged with sexual assault and will soon face trial in New York and Massachusetts respectively.

And, like them, Kelly is facing professional ruin: Sony Music has decided to part ways with him, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

But it's not a sure thing that Kelly will end up in the legal dock, say lawyers, for a variety of reasons. Money is one of them.

"You need evidence and that takes a long time to gather and that is especially true when you're talking about a potential defendant with substantial assets," says Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago criminal defense attorney who's been following the Kelly saga.

Stoltmann believes the on-going Mute R.Kelly boycott and his ever-worsening reputation have put Kelly under financial strain. "But he still has the ability to generate more revenue than the average defendant in a sexual assault case."

What's next in the R. Kelly saga, and what is the likelihood of legal action against him? USA TODAY spoke to a variety of lawyers to decode the intricacies of the cases.

What is the story about R. Kelly?

For some two decades, Robert Sylvester Kelly, 52, has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse of women and girls, including sex with underage girls and accusations that he entrapped scores of female fans in a "sex cult" that cut them off from their families and subjected them to degrading abuse.

"Kelly has been walking through a minefield – and he's not quite hit a mine yet," says Stoltmann. "He's come extremely close. It would be hard to believe that he doesn’t end up like a Weinstein or a Spacey or a Cosby. Kelly is walking down that road."

Only once has Kelly been accused of a crime. In 2008, prosecutors in Chicago charged Kelly with making a disturbing sex video with a 14-year-old girl. But it wasn't clear who was in the video and the alleged victim refused to testify at his trial. The jury acquitted him on all counts within hours.

Kelly recently hired a new lawyer to speak for him in the wake of the #MuteR.Kelly campaign and the growing number of accusers and fellow music stars speaking out against him. Chicago lawyer Steve Greenberg says Kelly is innocent and that the allegations against him are all lies and "a whole lot of nothing."

"No one has ever gone to the police that I’m aware of and accused this man of any wrongdoing and that is because there is no evidence of any wrongdoing," Greenberg told USA TODAY. "The man is getting destroyed without evidence. It's awful."

How has Kelly evaded criminal charges for so long?

It's not that Kelly has been totally ignored by law enforcement over the years; it's that police and prosecutors weren't able to gather the evidence and testimony that would persuade a jury – beyond a shadow of a doubt – to convict him.

"Prosecutors have egg on their face: You have an alleged serial rapist and he's evaded criminal charges for more than 20 years," says Stoltmann. "Prosecutors have not been able to bring him down, and that’s embarrassing especially in (Kelly's hometown of) Chicago."

What's new now?

A decade later, outrage about Kelly's alleged misconduct has reached a crescendo thanks to the dogged efforts of some of Kelly's "rescued" women and the parents of others still allied to him.