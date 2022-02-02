Pursuit of armed carjacker leads to brief lockdown at Clover Park High School in Lakewood

A police pursuit of an armed carjacker Wednesday afternoon led Pierce County deputies to Clover Park High School in Lakewood, where the person was detained. The school was put on lockdown during the incident.

Deputies said there are no ongoing safety concerns. A gun was recovered when the person was taken into custody.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department offered few details about the carjacking or police pursuit. The department tweeted at about 2:12 p.m. that deputies had pursued the carjacker Wednesday afternoon into Lakewood, and the person got out of a car at the high school.

The suspected carjacker fled on foot, and deputies were able to detain the person.