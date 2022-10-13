Pursuit begins in Liberty, ends in Glynn

Oct. 13—A 40-year-old man led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through three counties around midmorning Wednesday that ended when a Glynn County Sheriff deputy used his patrol car to disable the suspect's vehicle at U.S. 17 and Golden Isles Parkway.

Prior to ending the chase, the suspect allegedly used the vehicle to ram into the vehicles of two deputies, said county undersheriff Mario Morales.

After the traffic stop, John Fanning was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center on multiple charges that included aggravated assault for allegedly crashing into the deputies' vehicles, he said.

A woman riding with the suspect was not charged, Morales said. A Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated the pursuit of the suspect on Interstate 95 in Liberty County, Morales said. The trooper pursued the vehicle south into McIntosh County, where county sheriff deputies joined in the pursuit.

Glynn County deputies joined the pursuit when the vehicle reached Glynn County, Morales said.

The suspect then led law enforcement to Glynn County's southernmost exit on I-95, where the driver exited onto U.S. 17 and proceeded north, Morales said. During the portion of the pursuit north on U.S. 17, the driver allegedly rear-ended a patrol car driven by a Glynn County deputy who had positioned himself in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop him, Morales said.

He said the suspect also drove into the side of another deputy patrol car that had attempted to stop him.

At that point, Glynn County Sheriff Major Robbie Jump made the decision to use his patrol car to perform a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) on the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle maneuver caused the suspect to flip over at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Golden Isles Parkway at around 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident, Morales said.

Fanning was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, fleeing to elude the law, driving on a suspended license, following too close and damage to government property, Morales said.