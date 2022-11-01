Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest.

It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.

Police initially tried to stop the suspect in Titusville after he was spotted near the Max Brewer Bridge, but he fled and continues fleeing through multiple jurisdictions.

Titusville police said the suspect, 36-year-old Robert Lee Strachan, rammed one of their police cars.

Police were able to deploy stop sticks, which slowed the truck down but didn’t stop it.

The suspect then drove south from Titusville, through Cocoa and into Merritt Island, before crossing back over the 520 Causeway back into Cocoa.

Strachan is facing several charges, the most serious of which is aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

