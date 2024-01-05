Pursuit of cool Instagram photos at closed movie theater lands teens in hot water

The AMC Classic Bloomington 11 on College Mall Road closed for good in September 2023.

Two teens who illegally entered Bloomington's closed AMC theater to take Instagram photos and videos found themselves in trouble with the law when police, a lot of police, showed up.

About 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington Police Department officers arrived at the abandoned theater building on College Mall Road after motion detectors set off burglar alarms.

They found what was described as a "make-shift ladder" on the south side of the theater leading to a second-story door that was ajar.

Because of the size of the building, 10 BPD officers converged at the scene in order to search the interior. Social media posts speculated the department was conducting training inside the theater, which closed for good in September.

Police eventually located two teens who had barricaded themselves inside a room to elude capture. An 18-year-old from Bloomington and a 17-year-old from Solsberry were charged with criminal trespass.

The two denied breaking into the theater, saying the door was already open and said they fashioned a ladder to reach it. They told police they like going to interesting places to take Instagram photos, and they had been inside for an hour doing just that.

