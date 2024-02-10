Pursuit of new county jail moves ahead

Codington County commissioners moved closer Tuesday to an eventual public vote on whether to build a new jail.

A unanimous 5-0 vote approved the motion to seek request for proposals (RFP) for a construction manager at risk (CMAR) that would oversee the project once approved by voters. Funding for the CMAR will come from the $70,000 fund set up to study and possibly seek a new jail.

CMAR is a project delivery method from design to construction completion where the CMAR provides a guaranteed maximum price prior to accepting a bid. If the project’s final cost exceeds the accepted bid, CMAR would pay the difference.

Hiring a CMAR was suggested by Tegra Group of St. Louis Park, Minn., which was hired last month to serve as construction consultant/county representative for a new facility’s predesign phase. Tegra advised county officials a CMAR would provide a more accurate cost estimation of the project.

Tegra is working with the county Justice Advisory Committee to select a predesign architect. Six architectural firms responded to last December’s RFP for a predesign plan. Four firms remain, and the JAC will select a firm at its Feb. 29 meeting.

The primary reason for the new jail is safety for correction workers as well as inmates. That differs from failed bond issue votes in 2014 and 2017 where rising inmate populations, more room for the sheriff’s office and another courtroom were among the main reasons given.

The 2014 vote was decidedly against funding the project. The 2017 vote failed by 143 votes — 2,871 to 2,728.

Although Commissioner Charlie Johnson voted to approve the RFP, he questioned the veracity of the safety issue, saying that perhaps proponents wanted a new jail because Brown and Brookings counties have new ones.

“I’ve never seen any statistics on how many people, what type of injuries, how serious and how debilitating they are,” he said. “And that (no statistics) is serious, too, before we proceed.”

Commissioner Lee Gabel referred to studies by the National Sheriffs Association and National Institute of Jail Operators about the condition of the county detention center, and that discussions have occurred among the commissioners about the 50-year-old building’s safety.

Gabel said the primary problem is correctional workers being unable to directly see the inmates in their cells. He noted that correctional workers and sheriff deputies who deal with bookings have the highest workman compensation claims among all county workers, a statement confirmed by Auditor Brenda Hanten.

States Attorney Rebecca Morlock Reeves happened to be attending the meeting because of the executive session that followed. She was asked by Commissioner Troy VanDusen if the jail puts the county at an additional liability risk.

“It could become an issue if litigation was to come up that we have acknowledged that there are issues within the jail and if we were to do nothing to try to move forward on rectifying those issues, that could be a point if a lawsuit were initiated,” Reeves said.

“We do prosecute frequently for assaults on our correctional officers, on our law enforcement personnel by inmates within the jail,” said added. “We also prosecute frequently inmate on inmate (assaults).”

VanDusen, a former Watertown Police Officer, said he has seen violence in the jail and sheriff’s booking room and believes there’s a “significant risk” with the jail’s design.

“If we can at least look at this proposal and have a conversation at the county level and with our constituents, then I think we’re doing due diligence on what has to be done. We know we have a problem, and I know we have to address it.”

Both Waterman and Chairman Randy Schweer voted against the county’s December RFP, but Schweer said Tuesday the issue needs to be studied.

“We’re doing this not because we want to spend money,” he said. “We’re doing this because it’s our job to look out for all the public’s welfare. We’ll just show the facts because we want to be as transparent about the whole thing so people understand.”

If the project continues to clear hurdles, Gabel said a public vote could possibly occur during November’s general election.

Tuesday’s meeting opened with reports from county 4-H Director Jodi Loehrer and Veterans Service Officer Todd Rose.

Loehrer, accompanied by 4-H Shooting Sports Director Sam Jacobson, discussed the increasing interest in shooting sports, and both also talked about the increasing costs for arrows, BBs, targets and other necessary items.

To help with those costs, 4-H shooting sports members and their families will be holding a raffle for 10 firearms and 6 other prizes beginning March 1 and ending May 5. The drawing for the firearms will be held May 7. The goal is to sell 800 tickets, which are priced at $20 each

Rose said his office completed 13 veterans’ claims in January as well as 38 claims from previous months. 102 claims are pending and 186 are open. His office also gained $164,000 in retroactive payments to clients.

He said the overwhelmed Veterans Administration is 400,000 claims behind. The VA is trying to hire and quickly train new staff, but Rose believes the new trainees aren’t as well educated, leading to delays in clearing claims.

With the VA’s delay in processing claims, Rose said some veterans are turning to scammers who promise quick processing for a fee. He said no payment is needed; just get in touch with a Veterans Service officer.

In other actions the commissioners:

Activated weight and speed restrictions for trucks on marked county roads. The limits are 7 tons per axle and a speed of 40 miles per hour. The restrictions are very early this year due to the warm winter.

Left the election judge payments at $225 with an additional $50 if attending election training. Interested volunteers should contact the auditor’s office.

Approved Chairman Schweer, Emergency Management Director Andrew Delgado and Emergency Management Deputy Cheri Howell as the county’s designees for contacting the S.D. Wildland Fire Division for fire suppression assistance such as single-engine air tankers, fire engines, hand crews, fire investigators and/or additional fire management personnel.

Approved a payment of $3,440 to the Mack Trust for easement access to .25 acre on the right side of a bridge on 176th Street southeast of Watertown. The land is needed for the placement of riprap.

Approved a tax abatement of $325.26 due to a land valuation error.

— J.T. Fey is a freelance reporter for the Watertown Public Opinion.

