After pursuit, Decatur police charge Trinity man with trafficking in drugs

Mar. 7—A Trinity man who jumped out of his moving car after Decatur police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation was charged with drug offenses Friday, authorities said.

Ronnie Elliott, 35, was initially stopped at State Avenue Southwest and Cedar Street, jumped from his vehicle at the 2300 block of State Avenue, according to police, and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Police said Elliott was in possession of multiple trafficking amounts of narcotics: over a pound of methamphetamine, over 50 grams of fentanyl and over an ounce of cocaine.

The Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit charged Elliott with three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee and elude, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations.

According to police, the street value of the narcotics was more than $64,000.

Elliott was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in lieu of an $18,700 bond.

